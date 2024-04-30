Two arrested in separate Saturday night shootings

Apr. 29—According to officials, two men were arrested in separate shootings Saturday night — one in Yuba City and another in Sutter — with neither resulting in any deaths.

In the first shooting incident of the night, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office said it received a call regarding shots that were fired at about 9:28 p.m. around the 1600 block of Edwards Lane in Yuba City. Officials said the person who reported the incident heard about 10 gunshots near a residence on Edwards Lane.

Once at the scene, investigators located shell casings near a detached garage at 1651 Edwards Lane, the sheriff's office said. Authorities later determined that 33-year-old Michael Anthony Garcia-Samano was the alleged suspect in the reported shooting.

It was later found that Garcia-Samano was the resident of 1651 Edwards Lane and allegedly had a Glock pistol in his possession, officials said. He later allegedly admitted to shooting the gun into the air for an "unknown reason," the sheriff's office said.

Garcia-Samano was arrested for negligent discharge of a firearm and possibly other charges. After posting bail, Garcia-Samano was released from jail and will appear in court at 9 a.m. on May 28, the sheriff's office said.

In the second shooting incident on Saturday night, the Sutter County Sheriff's Office received a call at about 11:54 p.m. reporting gunshots that were fired around the 10000 block of Schroeder Road in Sutter, officials said. The person who reported the shooting said a "possible car to car shooting in the area" had occurred.

Because of the first shooting that night, California Highway Patrol deputies responded to assist the sheriff's office. Both the sheriff's office and CHP deputies determined that the reported shooting occurred in the area of 10512 Schroeder Road in Sutter, officials said.

The victims in the incident said they were invited to the home for a bonfire. Once at the residence, they were allegedly shot at by 19-year-old Brian Ray Shoquist, who lives at the home, officials said.

"Both victims, who we will not identify at this time, advised they were friends of Shoquist and had no idea why he would shoot at them," the sheriff's office said. "Both victims were not injured but the victim vehicle back window was shot out."

After being contacted by the sheriff's department, Shoquist admitted to shooting at the victims, officials said. He claimed that he thought the people he shot at were someone else.

The sheriff's office said Shoquist told investigators that he was in an "earlier altercation at the Marysville Raceway" where a person allegedly threatened him.

"Shoquist advised when he heard a vehicle drive up into his driveway, he assumed it was those who threatened him, so he shot at them," the sheriff's office said.

Shoquist was booked into Sutter County Jail on charges that include attempted homicide. As of early Monday, he was still at the jail with bail set at $500,000. The sheriff's office said he is scheduled to appear in court at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.