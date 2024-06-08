Two arrested for possession of 7,000 suspected fentanyl pills and 300 grams of cocaine

Jun. 7—ROCHESTER — A pair of Rochester men were arrested Thursday for possession of "significant amounts" of fentanyl and cocaine, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to RPD, shortly after midnight on June 6, 2024, officers conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 52 near 85th Street Northwest and executed warrants on the subjects of an ongoing narcotics investigation. The subjects were believed to be supplying drugs to distributors.

Seila Ibrahim, 24, and Omar Mohamed, 23, both of Rochester were arrested and are being held in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of possession and distribution of a controlled substance. The warrants resulted in the confiscation of approximately 7,000 M30 suspected fentanyl pills and nearly 30 grams of cocaine, according to an RPD statement.

"We are committed to removing fentanyl and other narcotics from the City of Rochester," said Police Chief Jim Franklin. "In this case, our proactive efforts prevented a significant amount of drugs from having a potentially devastating impact on our community."

Ibrahim received $200,000 unconditional bail and Mohamed received $500,000 unconditional bail. Both men face multiple felony drug charges, according to an RPD statement.