Two arrested after over 100 ATVs converge for CT street takeover

Two people are facing criminal charges after more than 100 all-terrain vehicles converged on Hartford Saturday evening in an attempted street takeover, police said.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, officers received numerous complaints about a swarm of ATVs that were driving recklessly and “causing hazardous conditions” near Greenfield Street and Woodland Street in Hartford, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The police department’s North Street and South Street crime units were able to disperse the group in some areas and arrest some of the drivers, police said.

Weslye Santiago, 26, of New Britain, was charged with reckless driving, prohibited operations and interfering with an officer, according to police.

Angel Figuera, 33, of Manchester, was charged with reckless driving, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, misuse of license plates and having weapons in a motor vehicle, police said.