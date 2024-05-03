Two arrested near Slater Road after being discovered sleeping in a vehicle with a loaded rifle

Emergency Services personnel responded to a report of two people unconscious in a vehicle in Whatcom County. Responders contacted law enforcement when a loaded rifle was found in the driver’s lap.

The weapon was confiscated by Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies but the driver, Dustin Ray Binion, 25, could not be awakened, Deb Slater with the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office told The Bellingham Herald.

Medical assistance was provided to both people, and they were taken to St. Joseph Hospital, according to Whatcom Fire District 17 Chief Jim Petrie.

Initial responders arrived at the vehicle around 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Slater Road and Lake Terrell Road.

Binion and his companion, Nichole Candice Mondares, 31, admitted to taking illicit drugs earlier in the day, according to Slater. Binion is a convicted felon and was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and DUI. Mondares was arrested on suspicion of third-degree theft, possession of stolen property and second-degree identity theft.

An investigation by Bellingham police determined a Ferndale man had a credit card stolen from his mailbox, and fraudulent purchases had been made on the card by Binion and Mondares at various Bellingham establishments, Megan Peters with the Bellingham Police Department told The Herald.

Binion was arrested by Bellingham police on April 15 for possession of stolen property, two counts of second-degree identity theft, third-degree theft and attempted third-degree theft.

Both were taken to Whatcom County Jail, although Mondares has been released from custody.