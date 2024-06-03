Two arrested in May 13 Northeast Side fatal shooting of teenager

Columbus police have arrested two people in a May 13 homicide that left a teenager dead.

Deven Price, 20, and Abdoulaye Diallo, 18, both face murder charges in the death of 18-year-old Antonio Jones Jr.

Around 9:45 p.m. on May 13, Columbus police received a call about a person who had been shot on the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue on the city's Northeast Side. Officers arrived and found Jones, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Diallo appeared in Franklin County Municipal Court Monday on unrelated charges and received a $10,000 bond.

He and Price are scheduled to have their first court appearances on the murder charge on Tuesday.

