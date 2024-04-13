Two arrested after leading police on high-speed chase in stolen vehicle

RUSSELLVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle on Saturday morning.

According to the Russellville Police Department (RPD), officers found a stolen vehicle and tried to pull the vehicle over. However, the car did not stop and led officers on a chase.

RPD says that officers lost sight of the vehicle for a short time, found it again, and started to chase the car once again. The suspect’s vehicle also rammed a Law Enforcement vehicle from another agency while reaching speeds of 125 miles per hour.

According to RPD, the chase ended on AL-13 near Knight Road in Haleyville, AL.

Erica Lawler is charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property First Degree

Felony Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Controlled Substance – meth.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Endangerment

Fugitive From Justice (wanted in Tennessee)

Paul Chartrand is charged with the following:

Receiving Stolen Property First Degree

Felony Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Officer

Possession of a Controlled Substance – meth.

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Endangerment

RPD says that Lawler and Chartrand will also receive charges from other agencies.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Phil Campbell Police Department, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Bear Creek Police Department, Haleyville Police Department, and Alabama State Troopers all assisted during the chase.

