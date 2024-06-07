Two arrested, including 71-year-old man, for allegedly stealing almost 3,000 boxes of LEGOs

Two people were arrested Wednesday in what police are calling a LEGO theft ring after almost 3,000 boxes of stolen LEGO toys were found in a California home, police said.

Richard Siegel, 71, and Blanca Gudino, 39, were arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department after a retailer identified Gudino as a suspect in a number of thefts at their San Pedro location in December of last year, leading police to conduct a monthslong investigation.

Boxes of stolen LEGO toys confiscated by LAPD. (LAPD)

On Tuesday, Gudino was seen stealing again from the same retailer's Torrance and Lakewood locations, before dropping off the stolen LEGO sets at Siegel's home.

Detectives conducting a search warrant at Siegel's home the next day found over 2,800 boxes of LEGO sets, each ranging in price from $20 to $1,000.

"During the officers' investigation at Siegel's residence, potential buyers of the toys arrived, lured by advertisements placed by Siegel on internet sales sites," the LAPD said in a news release.

Both Siegel and Gudino were arrested. Siegel was charged with organized retail theft and Gudino was charged with grand theft.

It's not clear if either have legal representation at this time.

The LAPD is asking anyone with information on this theft ring to get in touch.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com