Two arrested after high-speed chase through Oak Ridge, sheriff's office reports

Two Clinton residents were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office Monday morning after reportedly leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Oak Ridge.

Devon Pride, 23, North Main Street, Clinton, and Destiny F. Simonds, 24, South Fowler Street, Clinton, were both arrested after they attempted to evade sheriff’s deputies, officials with the sheriff's office stated in a news release. They were booked into the Anderson County jail in Clinton, where they remained late Monday afternoon.

The white 2013 Chrysler sedan reportedly involved in the high-speed chase through Oak Ridge on March 4, 2024. Two people inside were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started when patrol deputies were dispatched to the Marathon Gas station, located at 1974 Oak Ridge Highway, just outside of Oak Ridge. At approximately 6:40 a.m., according to the release, an employee of the gas station called the county E-911 Communications Center and told dispatchers she saw a man at the gas pumps putting on a ski mask. When deputies arrived on the scene, they saw the man in a ski mask who got into a white 2013 Chrysler sedan and fled the scene.

Deputies pursued the vehicle through parts of Laurel Road, Oliver Springs Highway, and Oak Ridge Highway, through Oak Ridge, and stopped the car near Southwood Lane. A firearm and items believed to be drugs were found in the vehicle, the release stated.

Pride was identified as the driver of the car. He was charged with:

Violation of the implied consent law;

Driving under the influence;

Resisting arrest;

Reckless endangerment;

Simple possession;

Manufacturing, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance;

Possession of drug paraphernalia;

Violation of the light law;

Failure to provide proof of insurance

Failure to maintain a single lane;

Failure to exercise due care

Reckless driving

Failure to obey a traffic control device

Speeding

Evading arrest

Robbery; and

Criminal conspiracy.

Simonds was in the car with Pride. She was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; manufacturing, delivery, or sale of a controlled substance; robbery; criminal conspiracy; simple possession; and evadig arrest.

The investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Two arrested after high-speed chase through Oak Ridge