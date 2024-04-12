Two arrested in Folsom attack. Suspects used homophobic slurs in alleged hate crime, police say

Folsom police officers arrested two suspects accused of uttering homophobic slurs while punching and kicking a man dozens of times Thursday at a park near the Folsom City Zoo Sanctuary, police said.

The victim was painting at Folsom City Lions Park on Thursday evening near a gazebo before the “unprovoked attack,” according to the Folsom Police Department. Two suspects — a 22-year-old man and 35-year-old woman — held the man on the ground while punching and kicking him more than 50 times, police said online.

Police, who were called to the park around 8:50 p.m. for reports of a fight in progress, said the suspects used homophobic slurs and prevented the man’s escape while mounting the attack.

The victim eventually escaped and fled home, police said. Officers located the two suspects near the scene of the attack.

The 22-year-old man was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on felony charges of battery causing bodily injury and committing a hate crime, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective or stay-away court order. He’s being held without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail logs.

The 35-year-old woman faces felony counts of assault and committing a hate crime, as well as a misdemeanor charge of violating a protective or stay-away court order. She’s being held on $20,000 bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, according to jail logs.

Both suspects were described by police as being unhoused.