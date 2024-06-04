Two arrested following police pursuit in New Orleans: LSP

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two people were arrested after an attempted traffic stop led to a police pursuit in New Orleans on Monday, June 3.

The Louisiana State Police reported troopers with Troop NOLA tried to pull over a 2016 Lincoln for “multiple traffic violations” near North Roman Street and Elysian Fields Avenue.

LSP officials said the driver, identified by the LSP as 31-year-old Danny Daniels, allegedly did not stop and led troopers on a chase.

Troopers said Daniels and his passenger, identified by state police as 18-year-old A’Juan Preston, were taken into custody after allegedly continuing the chase on foot.

Following an investigation, troopers said they learned “Daniels of Marcus Hook, Pennsylvania, had active warrants out of Vermont for multiple charges (to include 1st-degree murder) and Pennsylvania for multiple federal drug charges (sic).”

Daniels was arrested and faces charges of display of plate, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, illegal possession of stolen things (9mm pistol), possession of a firearm concealed by a felon, possession of schedule I narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics and possession of narcotics with a firearm.

LSP officials said Daniels was also booked on out-of-state warrants.

Preston was arrested and faces charges of resisting an officer, possession of schedule I narcotics, possession of schedule III narcotics, possession of narcotics with a firearm and illegal possession of a stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing.

