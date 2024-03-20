Two arrested after fatal February shooting in Jacksonville, police report

After concluding an intensive investigation into a fatal shooting incident in February, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of 28-year-old Lloyd Burgess.

The investigation began on February 27, 2024, following reports of gunfire on the 1100 block of Lane Avenue South.

Upon arrival, authorities found 28-year-old Lloyd Burgess suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department personnel, Burgess was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit launched investigations into the incident. Through their inquiries, detectives uncovered that Burgess was killed while involved in an armed robbery with two other individuals.

The suspects were identified as Darius Person, aged 29, and Gabriel Woods, aged 23.

On March 19, 2024, Woods was apprehended on unrelated charges and brought in for questioning at the Police Memorial Building (PMB). Subsequently, an arrest warrant was issued for Person, who was also taken into custody and transported to the PMB for interrogation.

Following thorough investigation and questioning, both Person and Woods were arrested on charges including felony murder, attempted armed robbery, and attempted armed burglary.





