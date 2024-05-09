Two arrested during Beaverton sex trafficking operation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two people were arrested during a sex trafficking operation in Beaverton, authorities said.

According to Beaverton police, on April 30, officials conducted the operation as part of ongoing efforts to identify and address people involved with sex trafficking in the community.

Throughout the operation, officials said they contacted four women who agreed to engage in sex acts for money. However, instead of arresting the women, they were given resources to help them get out of trafficking.

Two other people, Keith Kelly, 33, and Julius Lavant Mitchell, 21, were arrested for promoting prostitution.

During Mitchell’s arrest, authorities said they found he had a handgun. While searching his car, they found an additional handgun – which was listed as stolen- as well as cocaine and $1,800 in cash.

Mitchell was indicted on May 8 for promoting prostitution as well as additional charges, including felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful delivery of cocaine and two counts of tampering with a witness.

Kelly was cited and is expected to appear in court later in May.

The Beaverton police are encouraging anyone with information on sex trafficking to contact them or the National Human Trafficking Hotline.

