Two arrested on drug trafficking, soliciting prostitution charges in Limestone County

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested following a traffic stop that happened in Limestone County on Friday, June 21.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that deputies were patrolling the area searching for impaired drivers. LCSO tells News 19 that a deputy saw a suspicious vehicle driving west along Highway 72 in the area of Mooresville Road.

According to deputies, the vehicle only had one working headlight and was eventually pulled over after driving south on Mooresville Road.

LCSO said that deputies recognized the driver as 57-year-old Jamey Dan Dobbins, of Hartselle from previous investigations. The passenger was identified as 25-year-old Alyssa Mary Turner, of Athens.

Family of teen killed by Athens Police speaks on Father’s Day weekend “tragedy”

After probable cause was found to search the vehicle, 1.7 grams of fentanyl was found along with other drug-related items.

Upon further investigation, deputies found out that Dobbins was soliciting prostitution with drugs and money.

Turner was arrested for trafficking dangerous drugs (fentanyl) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $51,000 bond.

Dobbins was arrested for trafficking dangerous drugs (fentanyl), possession of drug paraphernalia, and soliciting prostitution. He is being held in the Limestone County Jail on a $52,000 bond.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.