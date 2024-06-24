Two arrested in double shooting in Churchville

CHURCHVILLE — The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said two people are under arrest following a double shooting at a party that injured two teenage girls Saturday night in Churchville.

The sheriff's office received a call at 10:35 p.m. for a shooting near the intersection of Buffalo Gap Highway and Churchville Avenue.

Deputies responded to the area, where they found the two girls, ages 17 and 19, shot. The Churchville Rescue Squad took both to Augusta Health in Fishersville, where they were listed in critical condition, the sheriff's office said Sunday. A second press release said their conditions had stabilized.

Both victims were shot in the legs.

Evidence was collected at the scene, and the suspects were identified as Isaiah J. Cassell, 21, of Mount Solon, and Matthew T. Cassell, 20, of West Augusta, a second press release said. The suspects were seen leaving the area in a black Ford Mustang. Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith said the suspects are cousins.

Deputies arrested Isaiah Cassell in the 1100 block of Mount Solon Road. Several hours later, Matthew Cassell was arrested in the 600 block of Stribling Springs Road.

Isaiah Cassell is charged with three counts of felony use of a firearm in a threatening manner while committing or attempting to commit an aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding and one count of attempted malicious wounding.

Matthew Cassell is charged with the three counts of violating conditions of bond, three counts of being an accessory before the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of being an accessory before an aggravated wounding, according to the sheriff's office.

Both suspects are being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail in Verona.

More: Live music and the complete works of Shakespeare: Here's what's happening this weekend

More: Waynesboro police capture 2019 homicide suspect wanted in Hampton

Brad Zinn is the cops, courts and breaking news reporter at The News Leader. Have a news tip? Or something that needs investigating? You can email reporter Brad Zinn (he/him) at bzinn@newsleader.com. You can also follow him on X (formerly Twitter).

This article originally appeared on Staunton News Leader: Two arrested in double shooting in Churchville