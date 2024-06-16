Two arrested in connection to sideshow activity near high school

(KRON) – Two men were arrested following a sideshow near a high school in unincorporated Redwood City, according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to sideshow activity at the intersection of Woodside Road and Alameda de las Pulgas near Woodside High School.

Responding deputies say there were hundreds of spectators. Some of the spectators were reportedly throwing items at the passing cars.

Due to the location of the crime, the Redwood City Police Department and the California Highway Patrol also responded to the scene.

Deputies witnessed two people leaving the sideshow on foot. Deputies attempted to make contact with the subjects but they began to flee, which ensued a foot pursuit. The pursuit ended at the ARCO gas station near Woodside Road and Santa Clara Avenue. According to deputies, one of the suspects entered a vehicle to evade them.

The suspects were identified as 23-year-old Waldemar A. Pop and 22-year-old Jesus Gress-Ramirez. Pop and Gress-Ramirez are both San Francisco residents.

The suspects were arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility for resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer in the performance of his/her duty.

