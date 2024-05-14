Two arrested in connection to Saturday night shooting in Tickfaw

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested two suspects after a shooting that took place on Saturday in Tickfaw that injured an 11-year-old girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, on Saturday night deputies were responding to a reported shooting near a home on Ed Brown Road in Tickfaw that injured an 11-year-old girl. The girl was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. The girl was an innocent bystander in a shooting, deputies say. The girl is currently listed as stable.

Two men accused of their connection to the shooting have been identified as K’shune McGee, 23, of Ponchatoula, and David Lee McGee, 19, of Springfield.

K’Shune McGee was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies, and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set at $360,000, according to LPSO.

David McGee was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center and faces charges of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and two counts of attempted first-degree murder. His bond is set at $10,000.

