Two arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Fall River high school student

Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Fall River high school student Thursday morning.

Xzavien Figueroa-Valcarel, 19, and Giovanni Nunes, 18, both of Fall River, have been charged with accessory to murder-after the fact after being arrested, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office said Sunday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Rock and Franklin streets shortly before noon Thursday found a victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, Colus Jamal Mills-Good, of Fall River, was rushed to Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, where he was later pronounced dead.

Fall River Public Schools Superintendent Maria Pontes said Mills-Good was a student at the RLM Resiliency Preparatory Academy.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss of life. Our thoughts and prayers are with our student’s family, friends, and loved ones,” Pontes said in a statement. “We ask that you respect their privacy during this very difficult time.”

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office says the homicide investigation is “extremely active.”

Both defendants will be arraigned tomorrow morning in Fall River District Court.

