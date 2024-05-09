Two arrested after children found with ‘access to fentanyl,’ sheriff’s office says

(FOX40.COM) — Three children were taken into protective custody after detectives conducting a search warrant at a Roseville apartment found that they had “access to fentanyl and other narcotics paraphernalia,” and two men were arrested in connection with the find, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said that law enforcement from Placer County and Roseville conducted the search warrant as part of a fentanyl investigation.

‘I didn’t do anything wrong’: Man allegedly paid homeless woman to care for his granddaughter while he drank at bar

Inside the apartment, officials found evidence of fentanyl sales, the sheriff’s office said.

Pictures shared by the agency show bags and containers with materials inside, including a box with needles and several sheets of foil with a black substance on them. One picture shows a sensor that reads “butyryl fentanyl” and another shows a blowtorch.

The three children were taken into protective custody and the two men, both in their 30s, were arrested on charges related to narcotics and child endangerment.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.