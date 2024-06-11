Two arrested after their car rear-ends a sheriff's cruiser stopped at a traffic signal

PLAIN TWP. ‒ The Stark County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men following a rear-end collision involving a cruiser.

At approximately 7:07 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s cruiser, a 2023 Dodge Durango, was stopped at a traffic light on Middlebranch Avenue at Schneider Street Northeast. As the cruiser sat at the red light, it was hit from behind by a 2017 Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old Louisville man, who then fled on foot before being arrested after a short pursuit, according to the agency.

Canton Township: Stark Sheriff's Office identifies 6 juveniles wanted in Faircrest Park vandalism

He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, failure to maintain assured clear distance, driving under license suspension, failure to stop after an accident and possession of drug abuse instruments. He was found to have multiple outstanding warrants.

The passenger in the vehicle, a 55-year-old Canton man, was arrested on multiple outstanding warrants in addition to being charged with obstruction of justice.

Remembering: Stark County Jail hosts annual Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony

“Thankfully, injuries sustained were not life-threatening," Sheriff George T. Maier said in a prepared statement. "I am proud of our team’s swift response in managing the situation effectively. We remain committed to upholding the safety of our roadways and this case serves as a crucial example of why our work is so important.”

The deputy and both suspects were transported to area hospitals for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both suspects have since been booked into the Stark County Jail.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 330-430-3800. Citizens can also communicate with the office using the mobile app. It may be downloaded for free via the app store on any smartphone by searching Stark Sheriff Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Driver crashes into the back of a Stark County Sheriff's cruiser