Two arrested after Baton Rouge police find guns, drugs during traffic stop

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested two people during a traffic stop in Baton Rouge.

On March 21, police say officers were working a Gun Violence Reduction Program that the City of Baton Rouge hosted. While patrolling, officers performed a traffic stop in the 7200 block of Scenic Highway.

During the stop, two people were arrested after police found drugs and weapons in the car. Police have identified those two individuals as Breona McKinley, 22, and Dorsae Jarvis, 22.

According to BRPD, officers seized marijuana, cocaine, two handguns, one handgun equipped with a “switch,” and an assault rifle.

McKinley was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and illegal handling of machine guns. McKinley’s bond is currently set at $6.2 million, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jarvis was arrested and booked on charges of possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine and a fugitive by the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office on an active warrant of battery of a dating partner. No bond amount has been set for Jarvis.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.