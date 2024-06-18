Two arrested in alleged theft of copper cable

Jun. 18—The Newton County prosecutor has filed theft charges on two suspects arrested in the investigation of the disappearance of $3,500 worth of copper cable from a property in Joplin belonging to AT&T.

The cable stolen last week held a GPS device that helped police find the suspects Friday in Forest Park Cemetery in Joplin with the cable purportedly still in the bed of their pickup truck.

Charged with felony stealing were Christopher J. Newberry, 36, and Sara R. Thomas, 40, both of Joplin. Newberry posted a $3,500 bond on Saturday and was released pending an initial court appearance. Thomas remained in custody Tuesday on a $1,500 bond.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.