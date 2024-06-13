Two arraigned in Van Wert court on sex charges

Jun. 13—VAN WERT — Two Van Wert men entered pleas of not guilty this week in Van Wert Common Pleas Court to sex-related charges in unrelated incidents.

Michael Flickinger, 58, of Venedocia, was arraigned Tuesday following his indictment by a grand jury on two counts of rape, first-degree felonies; two counts of sexual battery, felonies of the third degree; and three counts of gross sexual imposition and a single count of voyeurism, each fifth-degree felonies.

Flickinger's bond was set at $50,000. He will be on house arrest and was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim. A pre-trial hearing was set for July 10.

James Bloomfield, 48, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty Wednesday at his arraignment hearing to five counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, five counts of pandering sexually-oriented material involving a minor or impaired person, all felonies of the fourth degree, and five counts of the illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, fifth-degree felonies.

Bloomfield was released on a surety bond with electronic house arrest. A pre-trial hearing was set for July 10.

Judge Martin Burchfield heard both cases.