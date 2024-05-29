Two armed robbers threaten two boys riding bikes, Park Ridge police say

Two armed robbers flashed a gun and ordered two boys riding their bikes in Park Ridge to turn over their belongings, according to Park Ridge Police.

Per police, two male suspects around the ages of 16 and 18 confronted two boys near the area of Talcott Road and Chester Avenue on May 25 at approximately 4:04 p.m. One of the suspects brandished a semi-automatic handgun in his waistband under his shirt.

Police described both suspects as being 5’11” in height and riding bicycles. The first, who had the gun, was described as having curly hair, wearing a brown t-shirt, surgical masks and gloves and riding a multi-colored bicycle. The other suspect had a backpack.

Police said the victimized boys had left the 7-Eleven store at 555 Devon Avenue, Park Ridge, and were riding their bikes on Talcott Road when the suspects, who were following them, called out, told them to stop, rode up next to them, ordered them to hand over their belongings and displayed a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun.

The two younger boys did not hand over anything, police said, and the suspects rode off.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Park Ridge Police Department at (847) 318-5256.