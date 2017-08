MADRID (Reuters) - Two armed men have entrenched themselves in a bar in Barcelona's city centre after a van mowed down dozens of people, El Periodico newspaper reported on Wednesday.

El Periodico reported gunfire in the area of La Boqueria Market, although it did not cite the source of the information.

It was not immediately clear that the men were the drivers of the van.

(Reporting by Madrid newsroom,; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Sarah White)