Here are the two new Anne Springs Close Greenway features opening soon in Fort Mill

The Anne Springs Close Greenway will open two new features next month for its members. Naturally, it will open on Earth Day weekend, where the greenway typically debuts major openings.

Both the Crandall Bowles Children’s Farm and Mountain Bike Skills Park will welcome members starting April 20. They each aim to serve growing populations of outdoor enthusiasts.

Here’s more info on each:

Crandall Bowles Children’s Farm

A children’s farm named for the former Springs Industries CEO and daughter of Greenway namesake Anne Springs Close will add outdoor education.

A petting zoo, open air learning center, half-mile trail, garden and open lawn for gatherings are included. The farm will have observation areas for horses, cows, alpacas, ducks, rabbits and other animals.

The property has the Historic Tack Shed on it. Build circa 1885, it’s the oldest structure on the Springs Farm that became the Greenway. The children’s farm also has stables that pre-date the roughly 2,100-acre Greenway’s founding in 1995.

The addition will add to the educational programs that hosted 6,000 students last year for field trips and programs.

Admission to the children’s farm is free with Greenway membership or $14 for daily admission ($7 for ages 5-12). The site is accessible from the Greenway Stables entrance on Horse Road.

Alpacas are one of several animals visitors will get to see at the new Crandall Bowles Children’s Farm at the Anne Springs Close Greenway.

Mountain Bike Skills Park

The skills park is designed for riders of varying skill levels. Wood and steel ramps, rollers, drops, rock gardens and other features sit beneath a full-shade tree canopy.

There are flow lines for beginners and advanced obstacles, too.

The $180,000 addition is designed with the more than 13,000 mountain biking visitors last year in mind. Admission is included for members, or available for the daily admission fee.

A ribbon cutting April 19 at the Adventure Road entrance is by invitation only. The public grand openings, both for the skills park and the children’s farm, starts at 9 a.m. on April 20.