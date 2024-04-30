Two of Alliance's busiest streets to be resurfaced soon

ALLIANCE ‒ A $2.1 million resurfacing project will improve the look and functionality of two of the city's busiest streets, Mayor Andy Grove says.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to start the project on East State Street and stretches of Union Avenue by early June.

It is one of 11 construction projects, ODOT announced recently, will take place in Stark County for 2024. The state agency is spending $2.8 billion across Ohio this construction season, with $29.3 million in Stark County for the 11 projects.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is planning to start resurfacing this one-mile stretch of U.S. Route 62 (East State Street) in Alliance from Union Avenue (State Route 183) to Columbiana County line in late May or early June.

ODOT District 4 spokesman Justin Chesnic said motorists and businesses should expect work to start late May or early June.

It should be completed in August, according to ODOT information.

"The resurfacing of the State Street and Union Avenue main corridors will improve aesthetically and functionally for the 32,000 vehicles that travel on State Street and 18,000 on Union Avenue daily," Grove said. "There will be traffic interruptions, but ODOT and our city police department are pros at keeping the flow moving."

The Alliance project calls for repairs and new pavement on:

A one-mile stretch of East State Street (U.S. Route 62) from Union Avenue (State Route 183) east to the city's corporation limits, near the Stark-Columbiana county line. This area includes Aultman Alliance Community Hospital and College Plaza retail center.

Two short stretches of Union Avenue (State Route 183) from Beech Street, just north of State Street, and from Main Street, just north of Vine Street.

ODOT initially planned the Alliance project for 2026, Grove said. It was moved up after city officials asked ODOT to reconsider, and were persistent.

Councilman Jim Edwards said ODOT skipped over other projects, moving up the Alliance work, because city Engineer Vince Mueser offered the local funding match needed. The other projects, Edwards said, ahead of the Alliance work did not have local matches.

"For the project it will just be various lane restrictions. No road closures," Chesnic said.

