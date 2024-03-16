Two Alabama counties named fastest growing in the state

ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Dozens of new people move into North Alabama each week. In 2023, Limestone and Madison County ranked as two of the fastest-growing counties in the state, according to U.S. Census data.

Madison County is now Alabama’s second-largest county by population and ranks third in the state for growth rate.

“You probably have a new neighbor or someone in your church who’s new,” said Claire Aiello, the Vice President of Marketing & Communications for the Huntsville/Madison Chamber. “We encourage you to welcome them and help them feel engaged because there’s a lot of great things in Huntsville.”

The growth is not limited to the Rocket City. Limestone County is Alabama’s fastest-growing county, and the county seat, Athens, is seeing new development, businesses, restaurants and homes.

“We’ve really focused on the revitalization of downtown, and that’s really what’s driven this growth,” Athens Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson said.

Some business owners who have opened restaurants in Huntsville are now bringing locations to Athens.

“We’ve basically taken some of the entrees and some of the recipes from the original Mazzara’s and brought them over here to Athens,” Mazzara’s Proprietor Matthew Mell said.

Li’l Mazzara’s opened in December and has several events coming up in April.

“We definitely believe the growth has just begun here,” Mell said.

The owners of the Salty Cod will likely be familiar to patrons of Huntsville’s Poppy and Parliament.

“There was a need in Athens for something as things have grown, as it’s getting busier and more and more people are moving here,” Salty Cod Owner Shane Brown said. “Living here, I want something different, and now we have five, six new restaurants, more opening and lots to do here.”

The Salty Cod offers a restaurant, pub, butcher shop and gelato shop. A few streets over, the Southern Table, a restaurant originally located in Pulaski, Tennessee, moved into Athens in December.

“A lot of our people who were traveling to come eat with us were from North Alabama so it just kind of made sense to come here, and it’s really been a great move for us,” said Southern Table Director of Operations Keri Golden.

Athens’ city plan published in 2022 found the town could support several upscale restaurants, meaning those living in Athens may see even more arriving in the future.

Madison County welcomed nearly 9,000 new residents in 2023. Limestone County’s population grew by about 3,800 people.

