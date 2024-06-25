Two adults, three children saved from sinking boat in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The United States Coast Guard, along with area agencies, saved five people from a sinking boat in San Diego Bay Tuesday morning.

A Coast Guard boatcrew was deployed at 10:44 a.m. Tuesday to a 34-foot recreational boat after the Coast Guard Sector San Diego Joint Harbor Operations Center received a distress call that all three of the boat’s bilge pumps had failed and the vessel was taking on water near the entrance of the San Diego Bay.

Coast Guard Sector San Diego says it sent a boatcrew to the sinking boat, and were assisted by area agencies — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Harbor Police, San Diego Lifeguards, and BoatUS.

The Coast Guard reports the San Diego boatcrew and BoatUS were able to provide additional pumps to the distressed vessel, and all five people on board — two adults and three children –were safely escorted to the Shelter Cove Marina by the Coast Guard and BoatUS.

The U.S. Coast Guard is reminding all mariners to regularly inspect and maintain their vessels’ safety equipment.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.