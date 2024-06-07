Two adults, one child, dead in Miami-Dade shooting, police say. Child was in car seat

Two adults and young child were shot and killed in what Miami-Dade County police say appears to be a murder suicide in Kendall West Friday morning.

The shooting, inside a car found at Southwest 152nd Avenue and Bird Road, happened around 7:30 a.m., said Detective Luis Sierra.

The child was so young that he or she was in a car seat when police and paramedics arrived, Sierra said.

The shooting comes a day after a murder-suicide inside a Coral Gables apartment. Police say a 61-year-old man shot and killed his 41-year-old domestic partner, then shot and wounded her 20-year-old son.

This is a developing story.