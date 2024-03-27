Two adults charged after toddlers struck by car

Mar. 27—HIGH POINT — Two women have been charged with felony child neglect after two unattended toddlers wandered out of a yard and were hit by a car last week in the southern part of the city.

The toddlers were struck just before 5:45 p.m. March 20, but the two women weren't charged until this week, according to High Point Police Department incident and arrest reports.

The toddlers, whose ages weren't indicated, "darted into the road" and were struck by a 2018 Honda going west on Model Farm Road, an incident report said. One toddler went underneath the vehicle, and the other was hit by the car forcibly enough to get knocked to the side of the road.

Both toddlers were taken to Brenner Children's Hospital in Winston-Salem. One had a severe brain injury, and the other was treated for road rash on the right hip and buttock, according to police.

Police charged Naima Naz, 33, and Alyssa Ismail, 23, both of High Point, with felony child neglect resulting in serious bodily injury. Bond for Naz was set at $50,000 secured, and bond for Ismail was set at $15,000 secured, according to police arrest reports.

The driver of the car wasn't cited, police say.

