Two additional suspects in Springfield homicide charged, considered fugitives

Two additional suspects in the 2023 downtown Springfield killing of Chaviz Nguyen came to light Friday at a bond hearing. Both are considered fugitives on the run.

Last year, teenagers Elysha Bedell, Timothy Hester, and Carlos Bolanos were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and a litany of felony gun offenses for the alleged Nov. 14 drive-by shooting of Nguyen, 26, and his pregnant girlfriend. The victims' families stated they did not know the alleged shooters, a group of whom reportedly piled into a vehicle, gave chase and collectively fired more than 30 rounds into the couple's car as they approached Grand Street and College Avenue.

There were allegedly two other assailants in the vehicle, according to charging documents filed in April, including 18-year-old Quartez Washington and 20-year-old Arshaun Bradley.

"We have not been able to locate them since a warrant has been issued for the better part of two months now," Greene County assistant prosecuting attorney Conor Browne said at Friday's bond hearing for Bolanos. "My concern is that if (Bolanos) is to be released he has a way to contact (Washington and Bradley) and elude law enforcement. We're talking about a young man who really doesn't have anything to lose."

Through investigator interviews, surveillance cameras, and a combing of social media data, SPD said it was able to identify Washington and Bradley, who are currently facing the same charges as Bedell, Hester and Belanos. Washington is said to have fled to Texas and then California in the aftermath of the shooting.

The police report noted that the five suspects are part of a local gang and that Washington is also known in Springfield as G-Blicko, his hip-hop music alias. On YouTube, the News-Leader's search for G-Blicko yielded multiple music videos that feature guns and violent lyrics.

Nguyen's girlfriend, who survived the shooting, was in court with her baby on Friday and several family members to observe the bond hearing for Bolanos, a 17-year-old who is being charged as an adult. Greene County Judge Kaiti Greenwade denied the teen's bond, keeping him behind bars.

"The court determines upon clear and convincing evidence that there's combination of non-monetary conditions and monetary conditions that would secure the safety of the community, victims, or witnesses," Greenwade said at the hearing. "

Nguyen, whose family owns the downtown Springfield restaurant Lucky Time, was widely described by peers, former teachers and coaches as a well-liked, hardworking family man. The former Parkview High and Lincoln University football player's death sparked an anti-gun violence rally.

