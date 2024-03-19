Two-acre downtown space to go from gravel to grass as new city park. Master plan approved

The city is turning a former Ameren gas manufacturing site that has sat vacant after a remediation project from 2014 into a park. It needs a master plan and a name. A hearing at Monday's Columbia City Council meeting led to the approval of both.

The site now will be known as North Village park, located at 210 Orr St. The city acquired the site in 2022 with the purpose of developing it into a park.

Public input meetings were held in July and August after the city broke ground on the site in June.

A rendering of how North Village Park property could look. A park master plan was approved by the Columbia City Council on Monday.

Funding for the project is coming from the 2021 Park Sales Tax ($300,000) and Missouri American Rescue Plan Act Community Revitalization Grant from the Missouri Department of Economic Development ($1.25 million). The park must be finished by Sept. 30, 2026 due to its ARPA funding.

"The goal of the park is to create a green space in central Columbia, to create a space that promotes the arts and supporting the local economy," said Gabe Huffington, Parks and Recreation director, noting the park project is a partnership of the city and the North Village Arts District and the Downtown Community Improvement District.

A committee and the public provided input on the site uses and the park plan. The park will be 2 acres and many projects are planned to revitalize the block, including sidewalks and parking along with the park green space. Upward of six large art installations are sought and will take fundraising efforts to get, Huffington said.

When addressing any potential noise issues with events expecting more than 100 people, applicants will have to go through the park special use permit and/or the city’s special event permit process if street closures are needed. The park master plan also includes increased parking of 28 angled, six Americans with Disabilities Act and 11 parallel parking spaces. City staff continue to determine meter parking limits for park parking.

The master plan does include space for eventual construction of permanent restrooms as funding allows, which was encouraged by Wards 1 and 3 council members Nick Knoth and Roy Lovelady, respectively, to occur sooner than later.

Public comments on North Village Park

A majority of reclaimed voluntary cleanup sites like the Ameren site in the state now are community greenspaces, said Chris Cady with Missouri Department of Natural Resources, who said he looks forward to the development into the park.

Tootie Burns, with the planning committee, expressed excitement over the park development. Mike Nolan, on the planning committee and who helps operate the neighboring Rose Music Hall and the Blue Note downtown, spoke on the potential of event conflicts between the city and Rose Music Hall and how the city will coordinate with Rose on event scheduling. Nickie Davis with The District also celebrated the proposed park conversion.

Other public comments pushed the council to make permanent restrooms a priority; celebrated proposed 20-foot-wide sidewalks for ease of use by those with disabilities; encouraged ADA accessible park seating and playground equipment; and were overall in support of the park.

Charles Dunlap covers local government, community stories and other general subjects for the Tribune. You can reach him at cdunlap@columbiatribune.com or @CD_CDT on Twitter. Subscribe to support vital local journalism.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: North Village Park moves ahead after master plan approval