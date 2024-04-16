Two accused drug dealers charged in Livingston Parish

PORT VINCENT, La. (BRPROUD) — An investigation by the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office ended with two people in jail and the seizure of drugs and guns.

Zebulon M. Carter, 45, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II with a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), distribution of Schedule II, possession of Schedule IV with a controlled dangerous substance (Tramadol), three counts of unregistered firearms possession, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Amanda A. Granade, 44, was charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II with a controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine), possession of Schedule IV with a controlled dangerous substance (Tramadol), three counts of unregistered firearms possession, possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Woman accused of dealing cocaine, arrested on gun, drug charges in Livingston Parish

“During the investigation, agents identified three residences on Brickyard Road utilized by Carter for distribution,” Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The sheriff’s office obtained search warrants and seized 18 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 12 dosage units of suspected Tramadol, 14 guns and three firearm suppressors.

Carter and Granade were booked into the Livingston Parish Prison on Friday, April 12.

The Port Vincent Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to BRProud.com.