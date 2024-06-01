Two Abingtons men charged in road rage crash in Scranton that killed beloved barber

Road rage between two Abingtons men led to the March death of a well-known barber from West Scranton, Scranton police said Wednesday.

Police charged John Darko, 44, and Paul Viscomi, 44, in the March 27 death of 49-year-old Brian Nardella, according to a news release announcing the arrests of the men Wednesday.

Investigators determined Darko, 1330 Fords Pond Road, Glenburn Twp., and Viscomi, 39 Van Sickle St., Scott Twp., were involved in a “road rage type” incident on Keyser Avenue, and Nardella — a business owner who co-founded the Loyalty Barber Shop in Archbald in 2012 — was an unassuming victim, according to police.

Darko and Viscomi each face counts of homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault by vehicle, illegal racing and related charges.

The charges follow an investigation that began when officers responded to a head-on crash March 27 at 8:27 a.m. along North Keyser Avenue near Stanton Street, according to criminal complaints for the men.

First responders found Nardella unresponsive and trapped in his overturned SUV, which was flipped on its roof in a parking lot at the bottom of an embankment on the northbound side of Keyser Avenue, according to the complaints. He was still secured in the driver’s seat with his seat belt on, police said.

Darko was lying in the grass on the northbound side of Keyser Avenue with an apparent broken left leg and right arm after he was ejected from his 2006 Chevy Silverado during the crash, according to police. Darko was conscious and alert.

Crews extricated Nardella and transported him to Geisinger Community Medical Center, but he succumbed to his injuries, according to the complaints.

While police were at the scene, Viscomi approached them and said he was involved in the crash. He said he was traveling south on Keyser Avenue in his 2014 GMC Sierra when Darko came up on his right. As the right lane was ending, Darko sped up to merge, striking Viscomi’s passenger side mirror, front fender and wheel, Viscomi said. Darko then lost control, crossing the double lines and hitting Nardella head-on, Viscomi told police.

Investigators with the Scranton Police Department and state police ultimately refuted Viscomi’s account of the crash after reviewing security camera footage from nearby businesses and analyzing Viscomi’s own dash camera footage.

Footage from a business in the 1600 block of North Keyser Avenue showed Darko and Viscomi both speeding and driving recklessly while “jockeying for position with their trucks,” according to their arrest paperwork. The footage captured Darko speeding and attempting to merge in front of Viscomi, who intentionally sped up to prevent Darko from entering his lane, according to police.

In the video, Darko manages to get the nose of his truck past Viscomi and tries to merge. When Viscomi speeds up to block him, Darko hits a curb and then Viscomi’s vehicle. Darko loses control and spins out, crossing the double yellow lines into the oncoming traffic and striking Nardella’s vehicle, according to the criminal complaints.

The impact pushed Nardella’s Honda Passport backward and over a small embankment, causing it to roll over onto its roof, according to police. Darko’s truck spun violently after the impact, ejecting Darko through the passenger window.

State police reconstructed the crash and forensically analyzed Viscomi's dash camera footage, determining Darko was driving at least 61 mph before the collision, and Viscomi accelerated from 20 mph to at least 53 mph to stop Darko from merging. Nardella attempted to maneuver out of the way, and his airbag module showed he was driving at 30 mph when the crash happened, according to the charging documents.

The speed limit is 35 mph where the crash occurred, police said.

Lackawanna County Coroner Tim Rowland ruled the death a homicide after a postmortem exam showed Nardella died from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Darko and Viscomi surrendered Wednesday for their arraignments before Magisterial District Judge Joanne Price Corbett. They were subsequently released on $250,000 unsecured bail with preliminary hearings June 12 at 9:45 a.m. Both men are prohibited from operating motor vehicles as conditions of their release, police said.