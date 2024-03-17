Two $8K scholarships available for Okaloosa public school seniors who want to be educators

NICEVILLE — Two $8,000 Florida Prepaid College Scholarships are available for seniors enrolled in the Okaloosa County School District who want to pursue a career in education.

Superintendent Marcus Chambers made the announcement Friday. Applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on April 21.

To apply, students must complete a digital application and submit their current transcript, including SAT, ACT, or PSAT scores. They also must submit a completed District MIS 4217, which shows a record of completed community service hours.

Finally, students must submit a video essay in MP4, M4V, MOV or WMV formats, explaining their choice to pursue a career in education. The video cannot exceed two minutes.

The application must be completed and submitted in one session, so applicants are advised to have all necessary documents ready before they start. Failure to adhere to the outlined instructions and submit all required documentation by the deadline will result in disqualification.

To apply, go to https://www.okaloosaschools.com/article/1507211 and click the "Apply" link.

