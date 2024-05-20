Two 15-year-olds died in Milwaukee shooting Saturday night

Milwaukee police are seeking information on the shooting deaths of two 15-year-olds in the city Saturday night.

Two 15-year-olds were killed in a shooting Saturday nigh on the 1400 block of W. Halsey Ave.

One victim was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim died at a hospital.

Milwaukee Police are looking for unknown suspects and are investigating what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

