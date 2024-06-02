Two 13-year-olds robbed at gunpoint near Nebraska Avenue

ST. LOUIS — Two 13-year-olds were robbed at gunpoint of their clothes while at a basketball court near Nebraska Avenue on June 1.

Police responded to the robbery around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The victims reported that four to six strangers approached them with a gun and stole their sweatshirts and shoes. Two teenage suspects were later arrested, and a gun was confiscated by police.

This is an ongoing investigation, and FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.

