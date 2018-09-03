Twitter Users Shred Trump For Attacking Union Leader Richard Trumka On Labor Day

President Donald Trump took time on Labor Day to attack one of the country's

President Donald Trump took time on Labor Day to attack one of the country’s top labor leaders.

On Sunday, AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka had told Fox News that the president has done more to hurt American workers than to help them.

Trumka said that unemployment may be down, but so are wages. Meanwhile, gas prices have been up since the first of the year, he said, so “overall, workers aren’t doing as well.”

The labor leader also criticized Trump for not creating a national infrastructure program that could help put people back to work, while overturning some health and safety regulations designed to protect workers.

On Monday, the president just couldn’t help himself and went on the attack.

Richard Trumka, the head of the AFL-CIO, represented his union poorly on television this weekend. Some of the things he said were so against the working men and women of our country, and the success of the U.S. itself, that it is easy to see why unions are doing so poorly. A Dem!

Trump deleted an earlier version of that tweet, which misspelled “against” as “againt,” as some Twitter users were happy to point out.

Took 5hours to correct “againt” to “against”

Many Twitter users felt the president wasn’t the best guy to present himself as defending the average worker.

Unions are as American as they can get! Stop attacking them on Labor Day!

One person attempted to remind Trump that many corporations that have benefited from his massive tax cuts haven’t used the money to create more jobs.

AT&T’s CEO praised @realDonaldTrump corporate tax cuts, promising to create 7,000 jobs with the savings. Instead, the company is laying off 7,000 employees, according to union representatives. Call centers are being moved outside the US. #LaborDayhttps://t.co/R9s9grJ1kE

Another person told the president he genuinely appreciated his Labor Day-related tweets ― at first.

All those Labor Day tweets this morning *almost* made me forget how you’re by far the worst, most embarrassing President this country has ever had.



Almost.

One individual pointed out that when it comes to hypocritical support of American workers, Trump is not alone.

Friendly reminder that Republicans have voted 9 times in favor of raising their own salary, and in that same time they’ve also voted 14 times against raising the minimum wage. #LaborDay

Some people were confused by the reason behind the tweet.

What is this? Some kind of lame attempt to be able to say you 'celebrated' Labor Day before you started attacking labor unions to get political points?

Deleting your original tweet and reposting it won't change anything. The Internet is forever Unindicted Co-conspirator. pic.twitter.com/PoBJsCNrqa

One tweet laid out the main problem with Trump’s pretending to be pro-labor.

People like you are the reason why unions had to be created in the first place.

Finally, one guy reminded the president that he had another “duty” to fulfill.

It’s about time for you to tweet “Make America Great Again” again. #Resign

