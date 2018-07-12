Trump Posts A ‘Very Nice Note’ From Kim Jong Un And Twitter Users Pile On

Donald Trump just can’t quit Kim Jong Un, despite North Korea calling denuclearization talks with the U.S. “regrettable” on Saturday and various other signs that the country has no intention of giving up its entire nuclear stockpile.

But Trump keeps insisting that he and “Rocket Man” have a budding friendship that knows no bounds.

Case in point: On Thursday, the U.S. president posted a letter from the North Korean dictator as evidence that “great progress” was being made between the two countries.

A very nice note from Chairman Kim of North Korea. Great progress being made! pic.twitter.com/6NI6AqL0xt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 12, 2018

Here’s a translated version of Kim’s note:

Your Excellency Mr. President: The significant first meeting with Your Excellency and the joint statement that we signed together in Singapore 24 days ago was indeed the start of a meaningful journey. I deeply appreciate the energetic and extraordinary efforts made by Your Excellency Mr. President for the improvement of relations between the two countries and the faithful implementation of the joint statement. I firmly believe that the strong will, sincere efforts and unique approach of myself and Your Excellency Mr. President aimed at opening up a new future between the DPRK and the U.S. will surely come to fruition. Wishing that the invariable trust and confidence in Your Excellency Mr. President will be further strengthened in the future process of taking practical actions, I extend my conviction that the epochal progress in promoting the DPRK-U.S. relations will bring our next meeting forward.

Although Trump may have been delighted by the letter, Twitter users weren’t impressed.

You're just giddy he called you "Your Excellency" five times in a four paragraph letter which doesn't actually say anything of substance.



Pathetic. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) July 12, 2018

I’m so glad we spent millions for you to go there to make a freaking pen pal



Asshat — 305 Pirate (@305Pirate) July 12, 2018

Some people tried to see the positive side.

You’ve become as asset for a third-rate dictator. Congrats on that. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) July 12, 2018

One observer pointed out that Trump would have likely criticized his response to North Korea had it been the reaction of another president.

Could you imagine what Donald Trump and Republicans would have been saying if President Obama ended joint military operations in the Korean peninsula and said he got a very nice note from a totalitarian dictator? Hypocrites — ️ Christopher Zullo (@ChrisJZullo) July 12, 2018

Others had questions. Lots of questions.

Where's the part where he promised to de-nuke?



Oh, yeah, it's not in the letter.



You were played. Hard. — §§§ Waterboy §§§ (@badotisthecat) July 12, 2018

Is that it? Is there a page 2? Because, besides leaving out any mention of nuclear missiles or denuclearization, there's nothing about the remains of the US troops from the Korean War "coming home" that you boasted about. What will you tell their parents?https://t.co/ovKIDo0D0u — Chet Powell (@ChetPowell) July 12, 2018

Your excellency most highest dotard, did you ask why they didn't show up for the meeting today? https://t.co/OyYG66KOYm — Ellen Hopkins (@EllenHopkinsLit) July 12, 2018

Finally, one guy noted that Trump had more pressing issues with Kim than something lame like denuclearization.

Will there be a second date? Is the romance between you two getting to the next level? Is Vladimir going to be jealous? — Reuben Jones #BoycottNRA (@reubeniii87584) July 12, 2018