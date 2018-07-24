Twitter Users Burn Eric Trump For Inaccurately Spinning Presidential Poll

Eric Trump attempted to spin a presidential poll in his father's favor on

Eric Trump attempted to spin a presidential poll in his father’s favor on Tuesday, but many Twitter users refused to go along with him.

The president’s son retweeted Bloomberg News correspondent Sahil Kapur, who noted that a new poll showed Donald Trump’s approval rating had just risen slightly to the highest mark of his presidency.

The poll also suggested that Trump remains popular with 88 percent of Republicans.

However, that doesn’t tell the whole story. Despite a slight increase, Trump’s approval rating is still only 45 percent, among the lowest of any recent U.S. president at this point in his first term.

Meanwhile, 52 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the job Trump is doing, but Eric Trump didn’t mention that detail.

Twitter users noticed and let the presidential son know they weren’t fooled.

Oh kitten, that's adorable, too bad it's not true. And even if it were, you realize that more people HATE your father than like him. That's not anything to be proud of. But you were saying? https://t.co/X5D85KbfuM

— Ms. Defy (@Dubalicious1971) July 24, 2018

When you tell me that Republicans hold beliefs not shared by a majority of Americans, I hear you saying that Republicans are a fringe group that doesn’t share American values.

— DadForChange (@DadForChange) July 24, 2018

Sweetheart, only about 37 percent of Americans are registered Republicans. Which means that 88 percent of 37 percent isn’t that impressive. Thoughts?

— Owens (@MLOwens1962) July 24, 2018

We all know you are not too bright Eric but 45% is still a failing grade.

— john hamilton (@jhamilton1024) July 24, 2018

By did you cut off the bottom of the poll, Eric? That seems a little deceptive.



Daddy would be proud. So would Uncle Vlad. pic.twitter.com/sTk4Zds5XF

— Troll Cat (@2p2TrollCat) July 24, 2018

But not everyone was so in-your-face to the president’s son. One even offered a participant trophy of sorts.

