New Twitter Theories Emerge After Kenneka Jenkins’ Mysterious Death

Surveillance video shown to Kenneka Jenkins' family did not show her walking into a freezer where she was found dead more than 24 hours after she went missing.

As Rosemont Police released a footage Friday, showing 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins staggering alone through a deserted hotel kitchen, another conspiracy theory emerged on Twitter about her mysterious death. Social media users claimed Jenkins had been drugged because of which she was losing her balance in the video. This was apparently the last time Jenkins was seen alive before her body was found at Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel, in Rosemont, Illinois, on Sunday.

The teenager's death has sparked an online storm on Twitter. Conspiracy theories have been doing rounds ever since she died. While some users said the teenager's friend set her up and got her raped for money, others suggester the hotel was involved in some kind of organ trading racket.

Twitter users questioned if there was no foul play involved, and if the teenager stumbled inside the freezer due to her intoxication, as claimed by a Chicago activist Thursday, why wasn't the police releasing the video showing the last moments of her death. Some users also doubted the police investigation and said the released video had been edited to hide the truth. In most ongoing investigations, however, police can choose not to release an important piece of evidence.

Some Twitter users also blamed the hotel saying they did not do enough to find Jenkins after she was reported missing Saturday. She went to the hotel to party with her friends to celebrate a new job, her family had said. However, a missing report was filed the next day after she did not return home. The theory here, according to the social media users, is that Jenkins' death was an inside job.

Jenkins' family also said they are waiting for the video or an evidence where the teenager could be seen walking into the freezer on her own before her death. Her family was earlier told by the police that an intoxicated Jenkins stumbled inside the walk-in freezer, where she was found dead. “Despite requests for all evidence, we have received only snippets of video, none of which shows Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer,” family lawyer Larry Rogers Jr. told the Chicago Tribune Friday.

“The family has not been provided any video or other evidence of Kenneka Jenkins walking into a freezer.” Rogers added: “Serious questions remain as to how she ended up in a Crowne Plaza Hotel freezer and why it took a day and a half for the hotel to find Kenneka.”

The lawyer's statement contradicts Chicago activist Andrew Holmes' statement that was issued Thursday where he claimed he saw the surveillance video that showed Jenkins walking into the freezer alone. The teenager's mother Tereasa Martin denied Holmes' account of the surveillance video. Raising doubts about the incident that led to her daughter's death, she said: “They were too hush-hush at the hotel.”

“He came out of the blue and acting... like he was a friend,” Martin said about Holmes. “But he calls me this morning and says, ‘Oh the hotel is not making any money. I think you need to go online and stop the protest’,” she added, according to Chicago Tribune.

Earlier this week, a video was shared on social media, allegedly recorded by Jenkins' friend Irene Roberts and posted to another friend Monifah Shelton’s Facebook page. In the video, Jenkins was apparently heard saying "Help me." The cause of the teen's death is yet to be ascertained and the autopsy report has also not been released yet.

