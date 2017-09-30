Twitter Slams Trump Over Comments On Puerto Rico And San Juan Mayor

President Donald Trump went after San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz on Twitter criticizing her leadership and also complained that people in Puerto Rico “want everything to be done for them.”

His comments come after a Category 4 storm hit the island, killing 18 and affecting millions. Residents in Puerto Rico were left without food, water, gasoline and electricity. This week, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosello said only 40 percent of people in Puerto Rico had potable water. Meanwhile, the Federal Communications Commission said 90 percent of cell towers in the island were out of service, meaning residents couldn’t connect with their loved ones and made it more difficult for first responders.

Cruz, like Rosello, had been publicly pleading for aid after the storm.

"I am going to do what I never thought I would do. I am begging, begging anyone that can hear us to save us from dying,” said Cruz in a press conference Friday. “We are dying and you are killing us with your inefficiency.”

After Cruz’s comments, Trump criticized the mayor on social media for her “poor leadership ability.”

“The mayor of San Juan, who was very complimentary only a few days ago, has now been told by the Democrats that you must be nasty to Trump,” he said on Twitter. "Such poor leadership ability by the mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help."

Trump then went on to slam Puerto Rico in general saying residents want everything to be done for them.

“They want everything to be done for them when it should be a community effort. 10,000 Federal workers now on Island doing a fantastic job,” Trump added. “The military and first responders, despite no electric, roads, phones etc., have done an amazing job. Puerto Rico was totally destroyed.”

After Trump’s tweets, Cruz said on MSNBC she wasn’t “saying anything nasty” about him.

"I am not going to be distracted by small comments, by politics, by petty issues. This is one goal and it is to save lives. That’s all that matters," she said. “This is a time where everyone shows their true colors. I have no time for distractions. All I have is time for people to move forward, get help.”

Backlash Over Comments

After Trump’s tweets, users on social media criticized the president over his comments.

“Did you tweet this one from the first hole, 18th hole, or the club?” asked Hamilton star Lin-Manuel Miranda. “Anyway, it's a lie. You're a congenital liar.”

