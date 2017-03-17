    Twitter is slamming Donald Trump after awkward press conference with Angela Merkel

    Christina Careaga
    Mashable

    Here comes today's least surprising news. *Insert long, exasperated sigh.*

    President Trump is getting destroyed on Twitter after his extremely awkward press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

    SEE ALSO: Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel had a candlelit dinner and I am fine with that

    After refusing to shake the Chancellor's hand (help) and suggesting that they were both wiretapped by President Obama (please help), people had their Twitter fingers ready for Trump - and let's just say, they did not hold back.

    Ooooooof.

    WATCH: Trump never has to buy sunglasses again because Obama's photographer will shade him forever