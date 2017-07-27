Twitter Rips Apart Dylan Pickle's Letter To Trump

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to the media during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C, July 26, 2017.

The White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Wednesday wanted everyone to know President Donald Trump was loved very much by a 9-year-old boy, Dylan, also known as ‘Pickle.’

Sanders opened the press briefing by reading out a letter supposedly written to Trump by Dylan. This letter by the mysterious boy, ‘Pickle’, whose last name was redacted in the copy of the letter released by the White House raised eyebrows, especially on Twitter.

“My name is Dylan … but everybody calls me Pickle,” read the letter dated 1 June. It was written on a lined paper. “I’m nine years old and you are my ‘fovrit’ president. I like you so much I had a birthday about you. My cake was the shape of your hat.”

Sanders asked the members of the press to “indulge” her in letting her tell them what serving the American people looks like to her, the San Diego Tribune reported. She later added: “To remind us a little bit more often about some of the forgotten men, women and children that we're here to serve and that the president is fighting for, we're going to start the White House briefing every once in a while with a letter or an email that we may receive from some of those individuals.”

One of the first letters was the letter from Dylan who asked Trump many questions. Sanders reportedly spent the first fifteen minutes of the press briefing answering these questions enthusiastically.

Twitter, on the other hand, was less than enthusiastic about the letter that seemed dubious, and many called out the White House for indulging in ‘propaganda.’

Some even drafted their own versions of letters to the president, and several users claimed these too were letters from the 9-year-old.

Some theorists suggested ‘Pickle’ was actually Donald Trump Jr or could be Vice President Mike Pence’s cat.

Pickle in the letter said he did not know why people did not like Trump, to which Sanders responded, “Me either, Dylan.” Referring to Trump, Dylan said: “You seem very nice” and asked if they could be friends. Sanders replied: “I'm happy to say that I directly spoke to the president, Dylan, and he would be more than happy to be your friend.”

After she finished reading the letter, Sanders thanked Dylan for writing it and added: “If you’re ever in Washington, D.C. I hope you’ll stop by and let us show you around the White House.”

According to the Washington Post, Sanders ran out of patience very soon when journalists started asking her about the questions about Trump's ban on transgender service members. However, she had very detailed response to Dylan's letter and also told him about the number of gallons of paint it would take to coat the exterior of the White House. But she threatened to end the press briefing when reporters continued asking her about the ban.

