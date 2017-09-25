Twitter Reacts To Trump Obsessing About NFL And Ignoring Puerto Rico

Karlian Mercado,7, and her father Carlos Flores stand on what remains of their home September 24, 2017 in Hayales de Coamo, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, passed through.

President Donald Trump repeatedly tweeted about the NFL and his distaste for players kneeling during the national anthem over the weekend. This led many to ask:"What about Puerto Rico?"

If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Trump tweeted or retweeted messages about the NFL and how players should stand not kneel during the national anthem 15 times between Friday and Monday morning. The president did not mention Puerto Rico, the U.S. territory devastated by Hurricane Maria. The trend did not go unnoticed.

Since Sat, @realDonaldTrump has tweeted:



15 sports/flag/anthem



7 health care politics/bill



2 NKorea



1 travel ban



1 AL



1 FLOTUS



0 Puerto Rico













— Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) September 25, 2017

Does President Trump know that Puerto Rico is part of the United States? — Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 25, 2017

When our Puerto Rican friends get power back, they’re gonna be SO pissed to see that the president was tweeting about football #PuertoRico — Robin Thede (@robinthede) September 25, 2017

Hurricane Maria slammed into Puerto Rico last week as a Category 4 storm, knocking out power for the entire island of around 3.3 million people. Earlier this month, Hurricane Irma swiped near Puerto Rico, as well. The combined damage of both storms has left Puerto Rico devastated. Infrastructure on the island was heavily damaged many roads and bridges were knocked out and parts of the island are without running water.

What are you doing about Puerto Rico?

— Michael Chechanover (@mcheck57) September 25, 2017

I mean all these people up in arms over a flag but no one cares that he has yet to address Puerto Rico. pic.twitter.com/PHMMf55rUH — Monica ✨ (@MonicaLewinski) September 25, 2017

Trump lacks the compassion a normal human being must possess to see how badly #PuertoRico are suffering. His behaviour is disturbing. — Kellie Addison __ (@kel_addison) September 25, 2017

Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said that the island needed assistance.

“We still need some more help. This is clearly a critical disaster in Puerto Rico,” he said Sunday night, according to the Washington Post. “It can’t be minimized and we can’t start overlooking us now that the storm passed, because the danger lurks.”

The storm killed at least 10 people.

Getting aid to Puerto Rico has also been difficult because seaports and airports were damaged.

Rosselló called for a comprehensive aid package from Congress. Even before the storm, Puerto Rico was in financial dire straits. The island is bankrupt after years of recession and much of the island was in disrepair even before the hurricanes.

Many homes were destroyed and people are using generators in lieu of power. Gasoline and diesel fuel are hard to come by.

The island’s power grid could take four-to-six months to repair.

