Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Remains a Huge Disappointment

When Snapchat parent Snap dominated headlines Feb. 3 after filing the S-1 for its eagerly awaited initial public offering, it was easy to get excited about the prospects for this hot, fast-growing social media program. But at least investors had to have been thinking, "Man ... can't Twitter Inc (ticker: TWTR) catch a break?

That's because Snapchat's IPO is a fresh reminder of all the potential that could be -- and everything that wasn't, in the case of TWTR stock -- when it comes to social media offerings. Worse: Snap's filing comes just days before Twitter's fourth-quarter earnings report Feb. 9.

So, what could be awaiting Twitter this time around the earnings merry-go-round?

First, Twitter's most basic problem is expected to persist: The company simply cannot make a profit in the business of tweets. Sure, Wall Street expects TWTR to make 12 cents per share, but that's using estimates for non-GAAP earnings -- and on that basis, Twitter has been operating at a profit for years. However, in the third quarter, Twitter's non-GAAP earnings came to 13 cents per share ... but the company posted a 15-cent GAAP loss. The second quarter was identical.

Besides, if Twitter does hit its fourth-quarter expectations, that will represent a 25 percent decrease in adjusted earnings, from 16 cents in the year-ago period -- and on just 4.2 percent revenue growth to $740.1 million, no less.

This kind of poor operational performance is, in a nutshell, exactly why shares are now down more than 30 percent from Twitter's IPO price of $26, roughly 60 percent from TWTR's first day of trading and more than 75 percent below shares' all-time high near $75 -- set in late 2013.

The broader problem, of course, is glacial user growth that's showing no signs of a meaningful turnaround. For its third quarter, Twitter reported just a 3.3 percent increase in monthly active users -- this, during a quarter in which the service was streaming NFL games and now-President Donald Trump's tweetstorms were giving people a reason to check into Twitter on a daily basis.

That report, by the way, included an announcement that Twitter would be cutting 9 percent of its workforce.

Twitter has been dropping payroll in other ways, though -- namely, the voluntary departures of most of its executive positions. Chief Technology Officer Adam Messinger, product VP Josh McFarland and China head Kathy Chen all have departed over the past couple of months. At least at last check, Jack Dorsey still is moonlighting as CEO, when he's not at his day job as the chief of Square ( SQ), that is.

And while TWTR stock is enjoying a nice 8 percent lift so far in 2017, the stock still is worth about a quarter less than in early October, when Walt Disney Co. ( DIS), Salesforce.com ( CRM) and a host of other parties supposedly interested in buying up the social network apparently got cold feet.

So ... does Twitter have anything going for it?

Yes, but even the company's positives seem to smell a little spoiled. For instance, Twitter did sell its Fabric developer platform to Alphabet ( GOOG, GOOGL) earlier this year in an effort to focus "on our core products and businesses," which the company certainly needed to do, and which falls in line with its other recent decision to shut down Vine, which Twitter a few days later upgraded to trying to sell Vine.

But the sale of Fabric, at an undisclosed price, would add the one thing Twitter doesn't need -- cash. TWTR boasts $3.6 billion in cash and short-term investments -- more than double what it would need to cover its $1.7 billion in total debt. And Fabric itself will be a great fit with Alphabet's Firebase team, which makes one wonder: Why didn't Twitter keep Fabric and use it as an incentive to swallow the whole TWTR elephant?

The one potential bullish wild card is just how fruitful the 2016 election and aftermath have been for Twitter. It's possible that Trump's election boosted interaction on the site, especially among his supporters. But Twitter isn't exactly considered to be a friend of the right, and actions such as banning Brietbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos may have acted as a counterweight to this potential tailwind.