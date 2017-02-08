    Twitter has a grand old time with Trump's unfinished sentence

    Chloe Bryan
    Mashable
    Donald Trump has so very much to tweet that sometimes, he needs multiple tweets to get his point across. And he loves a long, suspenseful ellipsis.

    But on Wednesday, Trump forgot one of the key facets of tweet-splitting. After the ellipsis, you gotta remember to post the rest of your thoughts.

    Which is why Twitter is having so much fun completing this lonely little tweet. Turns out, the internet has a few opinions about what "horrible, dangerous and wrong decision[s]" have come to pass in the Trump era. Imagine!

    Trump did indeed address a coalition of top police officials Wednesday morning. He did not say the phrase "horrible, dangerous and wrong decision," but we imagine that tweet might've have something to do with federal judge James Robart's decision to block his immigration ban.

