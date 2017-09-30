Twitter Goes Pun-Crazy Over Tom Price's Resignation

People online couldn’t help poking fun at now former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price after he quit his position on Friday.

People couldn’t help poking fun at Tom Price after he stepped down from his role as health and human services secretary on Friday.

Tweeters broke out their best puns after Price resigned following reports that his use of private chartered and military flights had cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

“The Price is Wrong” trended on Twitter as dozens of social media users made amusing plays on his surname. Check out some of the other reactions below:

PRICED OUT

THE PRICE IS WRONG

AT WHAT PRICE

CAN'T BEAR THE PRICEhttps://t.co/aJseTUeaNn — Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 29, 2017

The Price is wrong.



I'll show myself out. — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 29, 2017

price had too much baggage, overhead — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 29, 2017

PRICED OUT

PRICE DROP

SLASHING PRICES

CLOSING PRICE

CUTTING PRICES TO THE BONE

KNOCKDOWN PRICE

PRICE FIXING

ROLLING PRICES BACK — tom mckay (skeleton) (@thetomzone) September 29, 2017

Price Cut

Trump Drops Price

Trump Fixes Price Error With Cut

Trump Administration Goes Price-Less

The Highest Price: HHS Secretary Resigns — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) September 29, 2017

JET-TISONED! — Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) September 29, 2017

PRICE GOUGED — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 29, 2017

From now on, consequences will be known as The Tom Price — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 29, 2017

Congratulations to Dr Tom Price on his upcoming hire by the Scaramucci Post — Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 29, 2017

"ANY OF U LOSERS NEED A RIDE HOME LOL" pic.twitter.com/BYljjE47eo — darth: (@darth) September 29, 2017

Tom Price: I quit



Trump: You, uh, need a ride home?



Price: Naw. I got a plane waiting. I'm good. — Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 29, 2017

If Tom Price were a stock, Tom Price would have sold all his shares 3 weeks ago. — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 29, 2017

Live footage of Tom Price leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/rdTTYDdTM5 — Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) September 29, 2017

Tom Price/Sally Yates/Michael Flynn and Mike Dubke/Gorka Bannon Preibus Spicer/Comey and The Mooch/We didn't start the f — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017