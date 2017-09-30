Twitter Goes Pun-Crazy Over Tom Price's Resignation

People couldn’t help poking fun at Tom Price after he stepped down from his role as health and human services secretary on Friday.
Tweeters broke out their best puns after Price resigned following reports that his use of private chartered and military flights had cost taxpayers more than $1 million.
“The Price is Wrong” trended on Twitter as dozens of social media users made amusing plays on his surname. Check out some of the other reactions below:
THE PRICE IS WRONG, Y'ALL!!!!!! GOODBYE TOM PRICE! #ThePriceIsWrongpic.twitter.com/2EQNVfzCqk— Melissa (@Melissa_Wasser) September 29, 2017
PRICED OUT— Clara Jeffery (@ClaraJeffery) September 29, 2017
THE PRICE IS WRONG
AT WHAT PRICE
CAN'T BEAR THE PRICEhttps://t.co/aJseTUeaNn
The Price is wrong.— Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) September 29, 2017
I'll show myself out.
price had too much baggage, overhead— Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) September 29, 2017
PRICED OUT— tom mckay (skeleton) (@thetomzone) September 29, 2017
PRICE DROP
SLASHING PRICES
CLOSING PRICE
CUTTING PRICES TO THE BONE
KNOCKDOWN PRICE
PRICE FIXING
ROLLING PRICES BACK
Price Cut— Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) September 29, 2017
Trump Drops Price
Trump Fixes Price Error With Cut
Trump Administration Goes Price-Less
The Highest Price: HHS Secretary Resigns
JET-TISONED!— Jeffrey Young (@JeffYoung) September 29, 2017
PRICE GOUGED— Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) September 29, 2017
From now on, consequences will be known as The Tom Price— Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) September 29, 2017
Congratulations to Dr Tom Price on his upcoming hire by the Scaramucci Post— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) September 29, 2017
"ANY OF U LOSERS NEED A RIDE HOME LOL" pic.twitter.com/BYljjE47eo— darth: (@darth) September 29, 2017
Tom Price: I quit— Stonekettle (@Stonekettle) September 29, 2017
Trump: You, uh, need a ride home?
Price: Naw. I got a plane waiting. I'm good.
If Tom Price were a stock, Tom Price would have sold all his shares 3 weeks ago.— Sam Stein (@samstein) September 29, 2017
Live footage of Tom Price leaving the White House pic.twitter.com/rdTTYDdTM5— Frederick Douglass (@gettinnoticedmo) September 29, 2017
Tom Price/Sally Yates/Michael Flynn and Mike Dubke/Gorka Bannon Preibus Spicer/Comey and The Mooch/We didn't start the f— Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 29, 2017
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
