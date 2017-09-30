    Twitter Goes Pun-Crazy Over Tom Price's Resignation

    Lee Moran
    People online couldn’t help poking fun at now former Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price after he quit his position on Friday.

    People couldn’t help poking fun at Tom Price after he stepped down from his role as health and human services secretary on Friday.

    Tweeters broke out their best puns after Price resigned following reports that his use of private chartered and military flights had cost taxpayers more than $1 million.

    “The Price is Wrong” trended on Twitter as dozens of social media users made amusing plays on his surname. Check out some of the other reactions below:

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.