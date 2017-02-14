    Twitter has a field day roasting Sean Spicer's softball Skype questions

    Sasha Lekach
    Mashable

    When things get tough at the White House's daily press briefings, Press Secretary Sean Spicer turns to his new Skype seats.

    The questions that come in via video chat have been derided as softballs ever since they were included in the daily meetings at the beginning of the month. Tuesday's session, though, saw them taken to the next level.

    Everyone online was laughing about a particularly easy question about regulations, which was thrown Spicer's way from a reporter at conservative online outlet The Federalist Papers. Here it is:

    After that question, which had nothing to do with the chaos unfolding in the Trump administration around the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn, Twitter went all out making fun of the Skype questions in general while including jabs at the bumbling Spicer. All this joking sent "Skype" to the top of the trending list in the U.S. 

    Despite all the jokes, one of the Skype seats actually asked a tough one about Mar-a-Lago security practices Tuesday. That must have thrown Spicer off — and set off another stream of Twitter jabs.

    That'll probably be her last invite to the party.

