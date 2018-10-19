Twitter Explodes After 'Psychopath' Donald Trump Cheers Body-Slamming Of Reporter

President Donald Trump sparked anger on social media after he praised a GOP congressman’s assault of a reporter.

Trump celebrated Rep. Greg Gianforte’s (R-Mont.) May 2017 attack on Guardian journalist Ben Jacobs during a rally in Missoula, Montana, on Thursday.

“Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of guy,” Trump told the crowd.

Following the 2017 attack, Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault.

Trump’s quip was immediately condemned on Twitter, with many commenters noting how it came amid tensions rising over the disappearance of Saudi journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi:

This was a crime. Gianforte pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault for that body slam of a reporter. Sentenced to community service, treatment for anger management and fined. https://t.co/jGjmK24eZZ — Steve Thomma (@stevethomma) October 19, 2018

Yeah the Dems are the party of violence.

Trump just applauded an assault on a reporter.

Shocked. I’m just shocked. https://t.co/ynU7FlWXZM — Nathan Quarry (@NateRockQuarry) October 19, 2018

Trump is a psychopath. With a lot of followers. At Montana rally, Trump praises congressman for assaulting reporter. https://t.co/8ko5oSJgT4 — Jeffrey D. Sachs (@JeffDSachs) October 19, 2018

Trump praises the violent assault of a reporter.



His supporters cheer...



Horrific. He's declared open season on all journalists. pic.twitter.com/tXZ6sRoob0 — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) October 19, 2018

Trump has astounding timing. Days after the writer #Khashoggi was murdered, he praises a congressman who physically attacked a reporter. WTF is the matter with him? https://t.co/geAyM31UK4 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) October 19, 2018

This is shocking and chilling, especially in light of the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi: Trump has praised Congressman Greg Gianforte for his violent assault on a Guardian reporter: https://t.co/k6KcqTW11d — Katharine Viner (@KathViner) October 19, 2018

Ready for this? Trump just hit a new low. While at his #MAGAmob rally tonight he praised GOP Rep Gianforte’s body slam of a journalist. He’s applauding the assault of a journalist. WaPo journalist Jamal Khashoggi was just assassinated. He’s giving a thumbs up to Saudi Arabia. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 19, 2018

Amazing, after calling Dems the party of mobs and violence, Trump is now praising and complimenting Greg Gianforte for "body slamming" @Bencjacobs — Sam Stein (@samstein) October 19, 2018

The US has slipped two years ago and is in free fall – #Trump now praises a physical assault against a US @guardian reporter, possibly instigating madmen and rulers around the world to do the same and worse. Black day for the free press. #endarkenmenthttps://t.co/2kPoMTQIeT — Christian Schwägerl (@chrschwaegerl) October 19, 2018

Trump has praised Congress member from Montana who violently attacked a reporter as “my guy”. Is it any wonder he defends #Saudi regime which is suspected of killing journalist #JamalKhashoggi? Remember he has described media as “enemies of the people” https://t.co/okAFQgAma6 — Mona Eltahawy (@monaeltahawy) October 19, 2018

And Gianforte and his staff lied about the incident to smear Ben. Only reason Gianforte got caught is because there was a tape. Nothing tough about jumping a reporter for asking you a substantive question. Just unhinged. https://t.co/nM4gvSNgnh — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 19, 2018

Trump going on riff about Greg Gianforte's assault of a reporter: "Don’t wrestle him. Any guy who can do a body slam is my kind of guy." — Kevin Liptak (@Kevinliptakcnn) October 19, 2018